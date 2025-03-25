Four names who could be linked to Shrewsbury Town managerial hotseat

Salop are seemingly destined for League Two, even before Ainsworth decided to swap Shropshire for Kent, so the preferred option may be to appoint an interim and start afresh in the summer.

Here, we look at four names who could be linked with the post at the Croud Meadow.

Dino Maamria

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca (left) and Burton Albion manager Dino Maamria during the Carabao Cup first round match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton, in August 2023

The former Burton Albion boss was in the running for the Shrewsbury job when it became available at the back end of last year following the sacking of Paul Hurst.

Instead it went to Ainsworth, who started with a bang by beating champions-elect Birmingham City, but was unable to stop a slide back to the foot of the League One table.

Maamria was a seemingly popular candidate at the time due to his experience of a League One relegation battle at the Brewers.

He does also have experience of League Two, having been in charge of Stevenage and Oldham Athletic - though lasted just six months and 10 months on each occasion.

Nigel Pearson