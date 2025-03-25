Fabio Silva remains tight lipped on Wolves future after netting on return to England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 22-year-old Wolves striker is currently on his fourth loan spell away from Molineux - having arrived at the club for £35m back in 2020.

The Portuguese forward has had three loan spells with PSV, Anderlecht and Rangers - before he was sent out on a season long switch to La Liga side Las Palmas last summer.

It has proved to the striker's most fruitful loan spell to date, with the Wolves man bagging eight goals in 22 games for the Spanish outfit.

Speaking to the Express & Star after netting for Portugal under 21s in their 4-2 defeat to England at West Brom's Hawthorns ground on Monday, Silva explained how he is happy with how his stint in Spain has worked out.

He was also asked about whether he sees himself making an impact on his return to Molineux in the summer - with the striker having another year to run on his contract, which expires in June 2026.

He said: "I always try to go where I feel happy, I think that is the most important thing, to be happy, to play football and be happy, it is what I love to do.

"It is going good in Spain, I am doing things good and after that things come natural."

When asked about his Wolves future, the forward explained: "I cannot answer that because my focus now is to be in Las Palmas.

"We have so much there to maintain in the first division in Spain and that is my focus. Also to help Portugal with the Euros and after that we have time."

Silva captained Portugal in the clash at The Hawthorns against a star studded England side littered with Premier League regulars.

The hosts raced into a 2-0 lead, before Silva pulled one back in the first half in front of a 15,000 strong crowd. It was his second goal in two appearances at The Hawthorns, having scored in Wolves 1-1 draw with Albion in the Premier League back in May 2021.

Silva, who came off at the break, was greeted by jeers and boos from the Albion fans when he touched the ball during the first 45 minutes, but the forward insisted it was special to return to English soil, and he took motivation from the reception he was given.

He added: "It was very good, it was special to come back here in England, close to Wolves and see some players and fans too.

"It was good, we did a good game against one of the best teams in our generation with very good players.

"It is normal in football, I like to feel that pressure, to feel that environment, it gives me motivation to do what I do in the game and I was very happy to do good."