Dave Edwards: Wolves face crucial period to secure top flight safety

It's a pivotal stage of the season and the upcoming West Ham game falls into the same category, considering Ipswich and Leicester both face tough away games at Bournemouth and Manchester City.

If Wolves can go and get a win against West Ham, then all of a sudden that takes so much pressure off that Ipswich game. If you expect Ipswich to go down to Bournemouth and get beaten, then Wolves will be 12 points clear of them going into that game, which would be huge.

A draw against West Ham would not be the worst result in the world but I think it's a winnable game against an inconsistent Hammers side.

They changed manager from Julen Lopetegui to Graham Potter. There's a distinct change in style and sometimes you see it click and other times it hasn't.

We have a team that can beat West Ham. Player for player it's just as good, if not better, and we're in a good run of form. That's why it's such an important game.

Ipswich and Leicester both have more tough games coming up, so Wolves can seal their Premier League safety in the coming weeks and I hope they take it with both hands.