Dave Edwards: Welcome break gives Shrewsbury time to take stock

After what would have been a really difficult defeat to take in the last game out against Burton, off the back of a really poor run of form and results, having a bit of time for the players to gather their thoughts will have been very welcomed by all.

They have a really tough challenge now before the end of the season. Everyone has written Shrewsbury off as a relegated side and the stats back that up, but they need to finish the season as strong as they possibly can.

The players are playing for pride, for their own futures and to try to build some momentum going into next season, whether that is miraculously in League One or whether it is in League Two.

It's a really important couple of months coming up and it starts in the hardest possible way with daunting back-to-back fixtures in three days away at Birmingham, followed by away at Wycombe - two of the top three teams.

Although they are rock bottom of the table, Shrewsbury must take hope from the fact they are the only team this season to have beaten both Wrexham and Birmingham, who currently occupy those two top spots, which is quite amazing.

It shows that they can turn up for the big games and that is going to be really important.