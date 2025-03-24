World champion Kyren Wilson wins a Telford thriller

Wilson had defeated Trump to take Xi’an Grand Prix glory and the Northern Ireland Open title in 2024, but required a deciding frame to get the better of the world number one in Shropshire.

A nip-and-tuck final swung wildly at its conclusion with Wilson 8-5 and 9-7 ahead before Trump responded, but ‘The Warrior’ stood firm to win 10-9 after he claimed the final frame by a 69-30 score.

Trump quickly moved 2-0 ahead early on, but it was not a sign of things to come as after Wilson levelled, the final stayed tight until the midway point of the match.

A changed white ball during the 10th frame sparked a momentum shift as Wilson rattled off three consecutive half-century breaks to move within two frames of victory, but Trump dug deep to show his class and a first century of the final forced a decider.

With tension high, simple pots were missed by both players before Wilson provided composure at the critical moment to continue his masterful season and build momentum before the defence of his world title at the Crucible.