Shrewsbury assistant outlines ambition within the local community

Dobson and Gareth Ainsworth arrived at the Croud Meadow at the end of November as they replaced former boss Paul Hurst.

The duo had an incredibly successful period in charge of their former club Wycombe, where they achieved multiple promotions, in the more than a decade they spent at Adams Park.

And while the pair are focused on improving Town's bleak on-field position, Dobson is aware of the impact football has on people away from the 90 minutes they watch on a Saturday and Tuesday.

“Football clubs can play a part in improving people's lives," he said. “On a Saturday if we win at the Croud Meadow, 6,000 people go home a little bit happier. But if we only ever look at football through the black-and-white lenses of winning and losing, we miss all the colour that sits in between.

“There are some moments in games that people talk about 20 years later, I was there that day when, those sorts of moments. But we can affect people's lives so much more and we can affect them in a far deeper way than just winning and losing.