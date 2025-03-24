How soon could Wolves secure Premier League safety?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A win over Southampton last time out, alongside results elsewhere, moved Vitor Pereira's side nine points clear of the relegation zone with just nine games left to play.

Top flight teams are currently enjoying a hiatus from league action with the international break and upcoming FA Cup weekend, with games returning in the first week of April.

Wolves are not yet mathematically safe but have an opportunity in the coming weeks to cement their place for next season in the battle with Ipswich and Leicester, with Southampton almost certainly doomed.

At the Express & Star, we have predicted some upcoming results for the three teams involved in the race to see how soon Wolves could secure safety.

Gameweek 30

Wolves host West Ham at Molineux in a game they could get three points in, but may more realistically get a draw from in their race to stay up.

Ipswich and Leicester have tough games, however, both away to Bournemouth and Manchester City respectively, meaning Wolves should add another point over their rivals and improve their goal difference advantage over Ipswich, which currently stands at 16.

Gameweek 31