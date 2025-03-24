Forgotten Wolves man nets on West Midlands return and adds to West Brom scoring record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 22-year-old is currently on his latest loan spell away from Molineux, having endured a torrid time at the club since signing for £35m back in 2020.

The forward has never hit the heights at the club, and his current spell away from Wolves is his fourth in five years.

After less than fruitful stints with PSV, Anderlecht and Rangers, the Wolves man signed for La Liga side Las Palmas last summer on a season long loan, and has enjoyed success with eight goals in 22 games for the Spanish side.

He was back on English soil on Monday evening, and made a goal scoring return in Portugal under 21s' clash with England at the home of rivals West Brom, The Hawthorns.

Silva, who has 14 goals in 21 appearances for the under 21 side, led the visitors out and was immediately greeted by boos from the home Albion fans every time he touched the ball.

Those jeers grew even louder when Silva, who has netted just four times for Wolves during his time at the club, scored for the visitors 23 minutes into the game.

Despite his poor goal scoring record for Wolves, it seems that Silva has a knack of scoring at The Hawthorns.

It was his second goal in two appearances at Albion's ground, having netted in the 1-1 draw between Wolves and Albion back in May 2021.

He also scored in the reverse fixture that season, as Albion beat Wolves 3-2 at The Hawthorns.