Bully at 60: What are your favourite memories of the Wolves legend's career?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bully turns 60 on Friday (March 28) and at the Express & Star we are preparing to honour the remarkable career of the club hero.

Signing from arch rivals Albion, alongside Wolves favourite Andy Thompson, Bully went on to sore 306 goals in 561 Wolves appearances as he became the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

His incredible goalscoring ability earned him 13 England gaps, where he managed four goals, including a memorable strike on his debut against Scotland in 1989.

This week, the Express & Star are publishing three-days of special Bully birthday celebrations in print and online from Thursday to Saturday to mark the big day.

We want Wolves fans to get in touch with their favourite memories of the former striker, who played for the club from 1986 to 1999.

Send in your favourite memories by emailing mna.sports@jpress.co.uk, or comment below this article or below any social media posts from the Express & Star.