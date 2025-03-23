Wolves Women seeking more memorable moments in Black Country derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolves' hopes of promotion are now slim, as they sit second in the National League Northern Premier Division and five points off leaders Nottingham Forest with just four games to go.

They slipped up in the last game by conceding an added time equaliser against Hull, but they now take on a Black Country derby at Molineux with an opportunity to entertain their supporters.

“These are the games where you don't really need much introduction," McNamara said.

"We've had a great few years with regards to playing at Molineux and we've had some good results.

“They’re enjoyable memories and there's no better way to put the wrongs right than to beat Albion and do that and on the hallowed turf at Molineux. It gives us a great opportunity to bounce back.”

Wolves battered Albion 8-0 at The Hawthorns earlier in the season before losing on penalties in the Birmingham Challenge cup to their rivals in December, following a 1-1 draw.

McNamara added: “Everyone knows what I'm like, a heart on the sleeve kind of character, whether I'm on the line or in training sessions, so I have to control my emotions and it's my role to control the emotions of the staff.

Charlotte Greengrass (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

“There's going to be a lot of people in there and you're the forefront of the club, and if you're panicky and emotive within the dugout, that often goes out onto the pitch, and that's something we've really tried to work on this year. Hopefully, that's paid off and the girls have understood that. I want them to know that I am right behind them through the good and the bad.

“We've had an outstanding record against Albion and we're coming up to nearly six years without losing to them in the league, and we obviously gave it away in the County Cup in December, which is disappointing, so we're really looking to bounce back and start off a new run and hopefully head towards a new record.”