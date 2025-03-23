Wolves Women 5 West Brom Women 0 - Report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The first big chance of the Black Country derby fell to star striker Amber Hughes when she was played through on goal with just Anna Miller to beat, but the Baggies shot-stopper got down well to make an important save.

Wolves, who were dominating the opening stages, came close again when Anna Morphet whipped in a fantastic cross and Destiney Toussaint headed just over the bar.

But the hosts finally made their control over the game count when they took the lead inside 20 minutes.

A dangerous corner found Tammi George at the back post, who rose highest to head home.

George came close to doubling her and Wolves’ lead but had an effort blocked, as the hosts chased a second.

But Wolves ended the half with a slim 1-0 lead after some sloppy play before the half-time whistle.

Wolves came out for the second half much brighter and quickly added a second when Albion goalkeeper Miller allowed a low cross to go under her and Hughes was on hand to tap home from close range.

They were inches away from a third moments later when Toussaint’s cross was almost headed home by Charlotte Greengrass.

That third then came from a swift counter-attack and as Albion attempted to clear after a dangerous cross, it came off Becky Anderson and crossed the line.

The visitors attempted to bite back instantly and came close when Izzy Green headed behind from a corner.

But Wolves killed the game off as a contest when they added a fourth. A cross came in, goalkeeper Miller made another big error as she was caught underneath the ball, and Toussaint tapped into an empty net.

Wolves continued their ruthless and clinical second half by scoring a fifth following a scramble in the box, as Greengrass calmly slotted into the bottom corner.

Beth Merrick almost scored Wolves' sixth as she charged towards goal, but Miller did well to tip the effort over her bar.

Hughes then hit the post before Racheal Quigley and Toussaint had their follow-ups saved.

Wolves finished the fixture on top and in control as they secured a dominant derby day win.

Teams

Wolves: Thomas, Morphet, George (MacPhail, 79), Hughes, Greengrass (Quigley, 79), Anderson (Loydon, 67), Toussaint, Roberts, Smith (J.Cross, 67), Jenner (E.Cross, 88), Merrick.

Subs not used: Elbro, Woodward.

Albion: Miller, Orthodoxou, Reynolds, Green, Jhamat (Warner, 45), Rabjohn, Oliver, Oakley, Miller (Sharp, 88), Haughey (Rhodes, 79), Evans (Mahmood, 79)

Subs not used: Johnson, George, Janny.