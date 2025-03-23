Richard Dobson gives take on Shrewsbury’s ownership situation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Town have been in a period of exclusivity with prospective new owners since the end of November.

Roland Wycherley has been in charge of the Shropshire club for the last 29 years but he has accepted that in order for the club to move forward - succession is needed.

Gareth Ainsworth, in a recent supporters meeting, said potential investment into the club played a big factor in his decision to join Shrewsbury.

His assistant, Dobson, says there is something nice about a fan and local businessman owning a football club nowadays with the sport becoming more commercialised.

“I'm a bit of a football romantic,” he said. “I quite like the fact that a local businessman and fan has overseen the club, and I think sometimes when investors come from overseas they don't necessarily get the culture of football in this country.

“It can often become a lot more commercial, and the people that matter are the players and the fans. Everything should revolve around those two sets of people but you find that it's becoming a lot more commercial, a lot more money-based.

“I think that's a bit of a shame because ultimately football is played by people for the people, and that should be at the forefront of all our thinking.”

Shrewsbury have one of the lowest budgets in League One, and that has impacted their performances on the pitch this season.

They are way adrift at the bottom of the third-tier table, and it looks almost impossible they are going to be able to beat the drop now.

And Dobson believes the investment will be a great chance to drive the club forward after a tricky spell.

He said: “We obviously are aware of investment coming into the club, and we see that as an opportunity to push the club forward.

“Very appreciative of everything that's been done over the past 29 years with the current chairman and the way that he's developed this club.

“He's now passing the baton on to somebody else. I'm really hopeful that they will understand how important the club is within its community.”

Shrewsbury begin this week preparing to be back in action next weekend with the daunting task of taking on the league leaders Birmingham City.

Salop are one of three third-tier teams to get the better of Blues when they beat Chris Davies’ team 3-2 back in November - that was Ainsworth's first game in the dugout.

The challenging return to action continues when they take on Wycombe Wanderers just a couple of days later.