‘This is the first time they’ve really been in the s***’ - Gareth Ainsworth
Head coach Gareth Ainsworth believes this is the first time some of his Shrewsbury Town players have found themselves in a difficult position in their careers.
Not only are Town rock bottom of the League One table, they are also 14 points from safety - which could stretch even further today if results go against them.
Just over a month ago Town were well in the relegation fight, but no wins in their last eight third-tier matches have all but confirmed their fate for next season.