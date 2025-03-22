Steve Bull: We're not safe yet! Wolves cannot afford to be complacent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There will still be some twists and turns to come and Wolves must stay focused until we're mathematically safe.

We have games coming up against the teams around us, while the teams below us have a tough run of fixtures, which is a major bonus.

We have to make the games against Ipswich and Leicester count. If we win those two, then we're safe.

A nine point gap with nine games to go is a nice cushion, but we cannot be complacent and think we're safe just yet.

After two weekends off, Wolves need to focus on the next game and that is West Ham at Molineux.

The Hammers are beatable, especially at home under the floodlights, and we can take the game to them.