Kettering 1 AFC Telford 1 - Report

There were few chances for either side in the first half with the only real moment of quality coming in the 11th minute, when former Buck Sam McLintock hit the bar for hosts.

But it was Telford who went head into half time with the lead.

Telford celebrate taking the lead (pic Kieren Griffin)

Harry Hawkins was fouled in the box and Matty Stenson slotted home the resultant penalty to give the Bucks the lead in added time.

And Kevin Wilkin’s men should have made it two in the 61st minute, when great work from Stenson found Ola Lawal in a great position, but the striker could only blast his shot over the bar.

Jimmy Armson and Stenson spurned further chances to put the game to bed and the Bucks were made to pay when Kettering levelled out of nothing at the death.

Telford match action (pic Kieren Griffin)

A ball through the Bucks defence found Kai Fifield, who smashed home to level the scores with virtually the last kick of the game.