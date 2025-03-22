How are Wolves’ loan trio getting on at Huddersfield Town?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The aim is to get them minutes on the pitch they were unlikely to get had they stayed at Molineux this season.

Joe Hodge and Nigel Lonwijk signed for the Terriers on a season-long loan in the summer, whereas Tawanda Chirewa spent the first half of the season at Championship club Derby, before moving to Huddersfield at the end of the winter window.

The West Yorkshire side currently have a play-off place but they have been in mixed form of late with manager Michael Duff recently being relieved of his duties after four defeats in five.

The Express & Star spoke to Steven Chicken, Huddersfield reporter working for We Are Terriers, about how the youngsters are getting on.

Nigel Lonwijk

Nigel Lonwijk of Huddersfield Town in action (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old has made 26 appearances this season for Huddersfield and scored one goal - that was in the recent 2-1 win at Stevenage.

Unfortunately, he has picked up a season-ending hamstring injury.

“He has been a pretty constant presence in the side,” Chicken said. “Sadly, he is out for the season now.