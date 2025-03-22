Extra training paying off for AFC Telford set pieces

The Bucks’ goals in their 2-0 win over AFC Sudbury last weekend both came from corners, while their tally from set-plays has reached double figures this season.

And in a division where most games are decided by the odd goal, the Telford boss admitted he was delighted to see his side find more ways of scoring.

“We’re very aware that set-pieces are huge at both ends of the field, and we also know we’ve got really good delivery within the team,” Wilkin said. “When we get the chance to focus on them it’s obviously something we look at and try to make a point of, because we understand sometimes that’s where we’ll need to go and win a game from.

“Ideally we compliment them with chances from open play, but when you’ve got the quality from Jordan (Cranston) going into the box – which is as good as I’ve ever worked with – and the desire of lads getting on the end of it that’s great.”

Wilkin also paid tribute to his assistant manager Mark Noon for his work on Telford’s set-piece training, revealing that he is responsible for spending more time focusing on attacking and defending corners.

“Mark will generally take the lead on it when we get the chance, but we obviously need all the lads out there training firstly so that you can bring it to life on a Saturday afternoon,” he explained. “We’re pleased with the amount of work we put into them, and it seems to have served us well over the last little while.

“I’m pleased with how we went about our work, and how it’s set us up for a big game this weekend.”