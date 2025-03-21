Wolves boss ponders position change for star wing-back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 23-year-old possesses impressive attacking talent, notching three goals and five assists in the Premier League this season.

But he has now gone 10 top flight games without any goal involvements, while his last league goal came in October.

Pereira is keen for Ait-Nouri to realise his attacking potential and has challenged him to add more numbers to his game - as he ponders moving him into the front three.

"Rayan is a player for the level but he needs to appear to score more goals, he has these skills," Pereira said.