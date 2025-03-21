'Social media takes a big toll' - Shrewsbury assistant addresses mental health in football

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Town have had a tough season in League One this time out, and they are all but relegated from the third tier after an extended stay.

With poor results comes criticism, and in a modern era where players are closer to supporters than they have ever been - that can take its toll on their wellbeing.

And Dobson, the Salop assistant head coach, spoke about the issue facing footballers in the modern world.

He said: “It's frightening how many players suffer with mental health issues because of the stresses that are put on them in the sport.

“You're in the public eye all the time. You can't go to a restaurant and enjoy your time without somebody seeing you there, and social media now takes a big toll on players.