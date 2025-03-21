Matheus Cunha ban revealed after Wolves star charged by FA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Brazilian was given a straight red card in the 119th minute of Wolves' FA Cup fifth round clash with the Cherries after hitting, kicking and headbutting defender Milos Kerkez.

Cunha was subsequently charged by the FA for his behaviour when leaving the pitch, as he argued with officials and lashed out at team-mates and staff who attempted to take him off the pitch and down the tunnel.

The 25-year-old has now been given an extra one-match ban for his behaviour after being sent off, alongside a £50,000 fine.

Cunha has already missed the last two games - a draw with Everton and a win over Southampton - and will also miss the Molineux clash with West Ham on April 1.

But this additional ban means he will now also be unavailable when Wolves travel to face relegation rivals Ipswich on April 5 and he will be available for selection again when Wolves host Spurs on Sunday, April 13.

Matheus Cunha is sent off (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

An FA statement read: "An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed a one-match suspension and £50,000 fine on Matheus Cunha.

"The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward was charged with acting in an improper manner after he was sent off around the 121st minute of their FA Cup tie against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday 1 March.

"The player subsequently admitted the charge. The Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing, and its written reasons for them will be published in due course.

"Matheus Cunha will now be suspended from domestic football until Sunday 13 April."

This is the second time Cunha has been in trouble with the FA this season after receiving a similar charge following his outburst after the defeat to Ipswich in December where the player elbowed an Ipswich staff member before ripping his glasses off his face.

Cunha was not punished by the officials at the time but was subsequently charged by the FA and received a two-match ban and £80,000 fine.