AFC Telford plan to keep league leaders Kettering Town guessing in mammoth clash

The Bucks played a narrow 4-4-2 system last weekend against AFC Sudbury, with four central midfielders lining up in a diamond shape during the 2-0 victory.

And while admitting that system could be an option again on Saturday, Wilkin hinted at a change to keep his opponents guessing.

“We played a diamond in midfield with Dylan (Allen-Hadley) alongside Matty (Stenson) to try and provide him with some more support,” the Bucks boss explained. “There’s a lot of energy in that midfield with those four, and then some pace and strength with the front two.”

He added: “We wanted to have a look at it, and it made us stronger through the centre of the pitch, with the full backs giving us our width.

“We’ve worked on it more in the week and will we go with it on Saturday? Well it’s an option for us. I think it’s nice to be consistent with the system that you play, but I also like to be able to vary things.

“Getting as many players on the field in their best positions as possible is the most important thing for me.

“There needs to be adaptability, but I’m very much one for making it as easy as I can for players and not overcomplicating things too much.”

And while admitting that styles and systems could play an important role in the outcome of the game at Latimer Park, Wilkin admitted the psychological battle could be even more crucial.

“I think it’ll come down to who holds their nerve on the day,” he said. “One thing I know is we’ve got good, young players coming through the group that hopefully will step up and perform at the level we know they’re capable of.

“Players want to play in big games that really matter, and I want to be involved in big games that really matter.

Wilkin finished: “The bigger the game the better for me. I’ve been able to enjoy a lot of big games at non-league level and have loved every minute of them, and I want more of it.

“Our players are the same, as I’m sure will be their players and management.

“When the fixtures were released many would’ve looked out for the home and away fixtures of Telford vs Kettering, and hopefully it’ll be a good day for us.”