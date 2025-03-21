AFC Telford United confirm attacking midfielder will extend his stay

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has become a crucial member of Kevin Wilkin’s promotion-hunting squad, starting every game he has been available for since his debut against Stamford in January.

Brogan has netted two goals in those 11 appearances as part of a new-look Bucks midfield since the turn of the year, and will now see out the season at the SEAH Stadium.

The news comes as a boost to Telford ahead of tomorrow's top-of-the-table clash with Kettering Town, and Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin admitted he has been pleased with Brogan’s contributions so far.

“Max is a player we spoke to last summer, and his performances have shown why we showed interest in bringing him here,” Wilkin told the AFC Telford United website. “He’s given us more energy in the middle of the pitch, but he’s comfortable with the ball; he carries it well and can use it well.”

The Telford chief continued: “He’s got things in his game to improve, but he wants to improve which excites me as a manager.

“He comes ready to work for every session and every game, and we’re pleased that Scunthorpe is happy for him to stay; he wants to stay and help us, and it’s good to have Max on board until the end of the season.”

Telford also confirmed the departure of academy-graduate midfielder Harvey Solley, who has left the club permanently to join Gosport Borough.