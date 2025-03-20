Wolves striker finds shooting boots on international duty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The striker had not scored in 2025. His last goal came in Wolves’ 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of December last year.

The 29-year-old gave Vitor Pereira’s side the lead in the seventh minute of the clash against Spurs, but he has been on a dry spell ever since.

His finish against Oman in South Korea’s World Cup qualifier came in the 41st minute when he controlled a through ball with his right foot before firing across the goalkeeper with his left - the ball nestled into the corner.

His country drew the game 1-1 in the end as Ali Al Busaidi scored an equaliser 10 minutes from time.

Hwang’s goal was his fourth of the season, his second against Oman, he also scored for Wolves in their Premier League fixture against Manchester United.