What are the responsibilities of Shrewsbury Town’s assistant head coach?

Dobson, the player, was desperately unlucky with injuries. He had three cruciate ligament reconstructions between the ages of 19 and 24, which put an end to his playing aspirations.

He began his coaching journey working in the youth section at Brentford in the early 2000s.

In 2007, Dobson made the move to Adams Park, where he worked within Wycombe’s academy system as head of youth development.

A promotion to assistant manager in 2011 saw him link up with Ainsworth for the first time when the Town boss was still a player.

The duo linked up in a coaching capacity for the first time in 2012 when Ainsworth was named as Wycombe manager, and they have been a double act ever since.

The Town assistant coach is a calm presence on the touchline and around the training ground.

Dobson was asked by the Shropshire Star what his main responsibilities are as Ainsworth’s number two.

He said: “I got asked this question once by a guy who was writing a book about us, and I said to him I see myself as the rock and the glue.

“He looked at me with a quizzical look on his face.

“I'm the rock that's there when people are struggling to keep their heads above water to grab onto and hold onto and pull themselves to safety.

“And I'm the glue that connects everybody around the training ground, that just keeps everybody connected. I'm massive on human connection.

“I walk through the gym in the morning or through the training ground and I watch everyone like a hawk because I'm looking to see if their behaviour is normal. If somebody's suddenly isolated, do I need to go and have a conversation with them?”

Shrewsbury’s on-field battles are clear for all to see this season. They are rock bottom of the League One table with nine third-tier fixtures left to play.

As ever in football, when a team is down near the bottom of the league table, the players come in for a fair amount of criticism.

But Dobson insists the Town players ‘really do care’ and that they are a ‘dream to work with’.

He continued: “So whilst you think that the game's a lot about what happens out on the training pitch and the technical and tactical side of it, so much of it is psychological and social as well.

“I've got to say they're a really really good group of lads - really good people.

“Whilst we're at the bottom of the league, and it could be a difficult place, they're not they're a dream to work with, they really do care.”

Shrewsbury have an incredibly challenging few weeks when they return to competitive action. They take on Birmingham City and Wycombe in close succession, two sides in the automatic promotion spots.