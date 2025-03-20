"My team-mates have helped me a lot" - impressive Wolves signing on life in England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 27-year-old arrived in a deal worth more than £16million in January and has quickly made his mark on the Wolves defence with a number of impressive performances.

But the colossal centre-back insists he could not have made an impact without the help of the dressing room.

"My team-mates have helped me a lot," Agbadou said.

"In every game we talk a lot on the pitch and off the pitch, they check on how I am and take care of me because they know it's my first time in England.

"They do everything for me to be good in my head and on the pitch also.

"Alone I cannot have this performance every game, it's impossible.

"The Premier League is very big, the best league in the world, so it's a big opportunity to play here.