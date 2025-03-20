Join Wolves legend Steve Bull for a 60th birthday big night out

Bully’s Big Night Out is being produced by broadcaster and Wolves supporter Johnny Phillips, taking place on Thursday, May 1.

Fans will have the opportunity to join the club’s record goalscorer and a host of his former team-mates as they celebrate the former England star’s 60th birthday year at the Halls Wolverhampton.

Tickets for the event have been selling well, with proceeds from the night raising funds for Wolves Foundation.

Several former team-mates will be joining the main man on stage to share their stories throughout the evening, including Andy Mutch, Andy Thompson, Robbie Dennison, Mike Stowell and Don Goodman.

Mutch formed a prolific partnership with Bully to help Graham Turner’s side win two promotions in the late 1980s.

Thompson famously signed for the club on the same day as Bully, making the short move over to Molineux in a Ford Cortina from arch-rivals West Bromwich Albion back in 1986.

The mercurial talents of Dennison – equally gifted on his left or right foot – graced Molineux for most of Bully’s career, and the Northern Irishman was a regular supply line for some great goals.

Stowell kept goal for most of the 1990s and after his playing days came to an end he became a successful goalkeeping coach, who was part of the backroom staff during Leicester City’s incredible Premier League title triumph.

And Goodman joined the Wolves strikeforce when he was signed by Graham Taylor in the mid-1990s. The Yorkshireman famously played a key role in Wolves’ run to the 1998 FA Cup semi-finals, memorably scoring the winner against George Graham’s Leeds United at Elland Road along the way.

“It’s been a real treat working on the production of this event and I hope supporters will enjoy the night just as much,” says Phillips.

“For a generation of Wolves fans, Bully will always be our hero and to bring him together with so many former teammates for a night of stories and laughter will be so much fun.

"We’re digging through the video archives so the audience will have a chance to look back on some brilliant moments from his career and there will also be a Q&A section where fans get to pose their questions to Bully and the others on the night.”

“I’m chuffed to be getting involved in this special event,” Bull said. “We’ll be having a look back on my career and all things Wolves. So, I’d love supporters to join me and my old pals for what I know will be a really special night.”

“Wolves Foundation are hugely grateful to be beneficiaries of this great event,” says Keiron Ansell, head of foundation business development. “It is a chance for supporters to come together and celebrate a cult Wolves hero, an absolute legend in the game, who did unprecedented things during his amazing career. It also provides an important opportunity to raise vital funding for the club’s official charity. Some areas of our work are only possible via fundraising, so platforms like this are massively important to us.

“We also have a few more surprise guests lined up in the audience so it promises to be a truly memorable occasion,” Phillips added. “As a Foundation ambassador, it’s great to be able support an organisation that does so much valuable work in this community. Wolves Foundation is the bedrock of so much good work that takes place in the city. And to be staging this event with Bully is a privilege.”

Tickets are £25 plus booking fee, which will also include one entry into a raffle to win a limited-edition retro shirt signed by Steve Bull. Click here for tickets