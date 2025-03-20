'I can't accept continuing to lose' - Gareth Ainsworth on Shrewsbury's position

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop find themselves in a challenging situation with nine League One fixtures left to play this campaign.

They are bottom of the third tier, 14 points from safety, and they could be further adrift this weekend with their relegation rivals Bristol Rovers, Peterborough United and Northampton Town all playing crucial matches.

Shrews have not won in eight matches since the 2-1 triumph over Rotherham at the New York Stadium at the start of last month.

Ainsworth’s side have scored just one goal in their last six matches too - that came from the penalty spot in the 3-1 defeat at Posh.

And while the boss has acknowledged Salop’s difficult position, losing regularly is not in his nature.

"I'm ready to go again,” he said. “But the boys need to know that I can't accept continuing to lose and to keep conceding set pieces like we did last weekend. It's not good enough.

"And to be fair, I'm hoping one or two of them look at themselves and think, you know, yeah, I can up my level - they'll do it.”

"I just want to make us better, and I'll do all I can and hopefully get some help resource-wise to do that.

"When you strip it all back, that's what we need. We need some help to get some additions in just to make us stronger and just to help us.

"I'll be pumped up again, I always am.”