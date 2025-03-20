Exclusive interview: Wolves' Marshall Munetsi on his footballing journey, charity and taking his Premier League chance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Born and bred in Zimbabwe's capital Harare, Munetsi stood out in local academy sides as a teenager but it was not until he was 18-years-old that he began a serious career in football when he moved across the border to South Africa.

He started out at smaller clubs before joining Orlando Pirates, who he left to eventually make the switch to Europe with French side Reims.

The marauding midfielder that Wolves now know after swooping for his signature in the winter transfer window always felt he was destined for the Premier League.

Originally from Ali Sundowns Academy in the Harare suburb of Mabvuku, Munetsi's mentor Desmund Ali was - and still is - a Wolves fan.

Marshall Munetsi (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves)

Ali had a profound impact on Munetsi's early life and is described by the player as one of his heroes, alongside his parents and former player Friday Phiri.

"Everything we heard in Zimbabwe was about Liverpool with Bruce Grobbelaar, Sheffield United with Peter Ndlovu or Portsmouth with Benjani - or Manchester United," Munetsi told the Express & Star in his first in-depth exclusive interview.

"But he was a Wolves supporter and when I signed here he was the first person to be so excited.

"He sent me messages after my first goal too.

"At that time (in Zimbabwe) we had a lot of players in Europe, with Benjani and Peter Ndlovu in the Premier League, and we were trying to emulate what they were doing.

"The foundations were really good and it was easier for me to be scouted because we had junior tournaments, we had the U17 AFCON qualifiers, so it was easier for us to get the exposure.

"I ended up going to South Africa at a young age and it gave me an opportunity.

Marshall Munetsi (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves)

"It's the best league in Africa. The environment, the culture, the system is really good for young players.

"I was always tall and bigger than most of the other kids and quite aggressive.

"I grew up playing two age groups above because of my height and body and it helped me to grow faster because I was playing with guys that were older than me."

From those humble beginnings to the biggest stage in domestic football, Munetsi has reason to be enjoying life.

In the early days of his spell in South Africa, Munetsi was earning just over £200 a month - around £50 a week, now he is earning tens of thousands of pounds a week in the Premier League.

Yet the player remains grounded and rooted in his religious beliefs and upbringing that make him the man he is today.

Sat in a quiet meeting room at Wolves' Compton training ground, Munetsi is a big physical presence with a gentle demeanour and an infectious smile. Considering where he has come from, he has every reason to be cheerful.

"When you chase dreams and you don't chase money, money ends up coming to you," he added.

"For me it was all about the dream that I had, it was all about reaching a certain destination.