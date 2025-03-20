Shropshire Star
Ex-Shrewsbury boss lands surprising international job

Former Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Simpson has landed a new job in international football. 

The 58-year-old, who was in charge of Town from March 2008 to April 2010, has been appointed as an assistant coach of the Jamaican national team. 

It means Simpson reunites with former England boss Steve McClaren - the duo worked together at Derby and Newcastle United - he is the manager of Jamaica. 

The ex-Carlisle United manager won 39 of his 112 games at the Croud Meadow before leaving the club. 

Jamaica are to take on Saint Vincent and the Grenadines twice over this international break. 

