Bowls round-up: Shifnal are the first champions of new Shropshire league

They secured the Allscott Heath league title with a 16 points to 14 victory over Wrockwardine Wood in a rearranged last fixture on Tuesdy night on the artificial green.

The four singles games were shared but Callum Wraight’s 21-5 card secured a 76-64 scoreline on aggregate and meant Shifnal pipped Bylet to the championship by three points.

But Bylet’s Joe Dicken will have the consolation of picking up the top averages prize on Friday night when the league’s presentation is held at the sports complex near Telford.

Four-timer

The chance to achieve a fabulous four-timer is the motivation for Wrockwardine Wood in Saturday's British Ladies Club Championship.

The Telford club’s bowlers head to the Fylde coast to contest the eight-a-side title, having completed three in a row triumphs in September at Cleckheaton in Yorkshire.

They will attempt to qualify for the semi-finals and final later in the day at Cleveleys WMC by winning a four-strong round robin group from 9.30am at Norbreck Bowling & Tennis Club in Blackpool.

But that group is fraught with danger as it includes four-time winners New Mill from Yorkshire, plus Bulkington (North Midlands) and Castle Sports from Cheshire.

The Wrockits big guns like Sally King, Natalia Moseley, Sarah Weaver and Sian Skelton will need to be at their best.

Champion of Champions

The Champion of Champions may have more qualifying competitions this year, but the £5,660 Coors Meole Brace Open still lords it over the rest in Shropshire.

And the wraps come off the prestigious event at the Shrewsbury club on Saturday and Sunday with qualifying sessions at 10am and 2pm as the race starts to the £1,000 first prize on Sunday, April 6.

The 128 hopefuls over the weekend feature big names galore, starting tomorrow with Welsh star John Bailey, former Shropshire junior Ian Booth and local aces including Peter Farmer, Rich Goddard, Scott Simpson and Cheryl Caswell.

Five-time winner Callum Wraight is the star turn on Sunday alongside Josh Mordue, Gareth Coates, Martin Lloyd and Highley’s Dave East.

It’s going to be a hectic weekend for promoter Rob Burroughs who will also be overseeing qualifiers in the £2,575 Edgmond Open on Saturday and Sunday at 10am and the £1,280 Shifnal Spring Open on both days from 6.45pm.

And if that wasn't enough action in the county, Bandit Bowls has its final one-day competition of the winter at Sinclair from 9am on Saturday.