Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers outlines why Thomas Tuchel could fire England to World Cup glory

Tuchel, who began work as Gareth Southgate’s successor in January, met up with his players for the first time on Monday ahead of qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

The German held a team meeting on Monday night where he outlined his mission for glory in North America next summer and Rogers said he has never worked with a manager with such presence.

“When I met him his aura and demeanour, it’s hard to describe but he has that level of confidence, that level of respect already,” he said.

“The presence is a bit different. Certain managers have different ways about them. Certainly his aura is one I’ve not experienced before. That’s different to what I’ve faced before.

“You can see the way he is, the way he acts. He has been so chilled and calm. But when it is time to work, it is time to work.

“(Winning the World Cup) is the only goal, he was very clear and transparent with what he wants to do, how he wants to do it, how he wants to go about it, what he sees in us, and what we need to improve.

“It was very straight-up, no cutting round corners. It was straight and that’s how he is. The best way to get information across is to be like that.”

Rogers could well be one of the key players in the US next summer given his meteoric rise since joining Villa from Middlesbrough at the start of 2024.

He has helped Villa through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and Champions League, with Unai Emery’s men also in the race for the top four in the Premier League.

Rogers has come a long way since he used to play against Jude Bellingham at Under-15s level, with the pair now competing against each other for a spot in the England team.

“I don’t really see it as a rivalry. That’s more of a fan thing where they’ll pitch us against each other to start,” he added.

“When I’m here I don’t think about that at all. I want to play every game, of course, but you don’t really see it as competition. You’re just friends enjoying the moment and experience.

“When we were Under-15s, I think we had Birmingham in our group so we played them home and away. I remember that one vividly, I always bring it up to him. He’s never beaten me.

“He’s always had a mouth on him. Always a wind-up. But we’ve had a really good relationship and to be with him now is really nice.

“Our careers and paths have been completely different but we have always been in contact along the journey which is really nice and always been not far from each other where we grew up. It makes it a bit sweeter. It’s really nice.”