AFC Telford star: We can beat moneybags teams to the league title

The Bucks midfielder had been in top form since the beginning of 2025, forming a strong partnership with leading scorer Matty Stenson, before missing recent games through injury.

But he returned to the bench last weekend, and amid one of the tightest Southern Central Premier promotion races in recent memory, Armson is confident Telford have what it takes to go all the way.

“It’s a very competitive division, and there are teams that are just throwing cash at it,” he explained. “You see big names that are signing for teams all over the place, and so many teams are strengthening their squads.

“Kettering, Harborough and Spalding for example are seemingly able to swap and change their teams at will, which definitely makes it a challenge.”

Kettering Town returned to the summit, a point ahead of Halesowen Town, Bucks and Bedford Town, with a 1-0 victory at Alvechurch on Tuesday night.

But Telford travel to the leaders on Saturday, hoping to topple them in a huge game that has been declared an all-ticket affair by Kettering - away tickets available here.

Armson added: “I’ve seen enough from our squad to know that we’ve got enough to go and win this league.

“It’s obviously in Kettering’s hands at the minute so it’s theirs to lose, but it’ll be a really tough ask for them to go and pick up maximum points every week.

“We need to go into games with the belief that we can beat any team in this league and keep pushing on.”