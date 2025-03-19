Wolves boss backs 'fantastic' striker to keep improving
Wolves boss Vitor Pereira believes Jorgen Strand Larsen will benefit from his first campaign in the Premier League and be even better next season.
By Liam Keen
The striker took his top flight tally to nine goals with a game-winning brace against Southampton as Wolves edged closer to surviving relegation.
Larsen will become a permanent Wolves player at the end of the season and Pereira believes the Norwegian will continue improving.
"Fantastic," Pereira said of his number nine.
"He's a player with a strong personality and he came to prove he's a team player and he has quality.
"It was the work he did for the team offensively and defensively.