Richard Dobson opens up on his relationship with Shrewsbury boss Gareth Ainsworth

Gareth Ainsworth was appointed as Salop head coach in November, but since he has been working in football coaching, he has never gone anywhere without his number two, Dobson.

The pair have been in situ in Shropshire for four months. Ainsworth wears his heart on his sleeve on the touchline, heading and kicking every ball along with his team.

And Dobson told the Shropshire Star that he likes to take the emotion out of things.

He said: “I have to manage the manager you know at times because I know him, I know him inside out, I know when he's angry, and when he's not.