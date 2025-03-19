Premier League delays VAR technology change after Wolves FA Cup failure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Premier League has had plans to introduce the technology to speed up the time it takes for VAR to come to a decision over offsides.

There have already been delays to introducing the technology, which is used in a number of other leagues around the world.

Earlier this month, the seven of the eight FA Cup fifth round ties were used to trial the technology in English football for the first time.

However, it did not go to plan, especially in Wolves' clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The clash was embroiled in controversy owing to Matheus Cunha's sending off late in extra time as Wolves were beaten on penalties.

But the game had already seen an incident involving the new technology.

Milos Kerkez's first half goal was eventually disallowed for offside, but the technology could not be implemented correctly due to reports of a 'congested penalty area'.

This led to an unprecedented wait for the VAR referee, Timothy Wood, to make three checks before deciding to chalk off the goal. The delay in total was eight minutes, two minutes longer than the lengthiest check in a Premier League game.

The delays led to chants of, 'it's not football anymore', and 'this is embarrassing' from both sets of supporters.

Due to the FA Cup issues and the criticism that has followed, the plans to introduce SOAT after the current international break have now been scrapped.

The FA has confirmed that another trial will be used in the last eight of the FA Cup, with the technology also set to be used in the semi-finals and the final. The only tie in the quarter-finals what won't use the technology is Preston's home fixture against Aston Villa.

According to reports in the The Guardian, Premier League bosses still want to bring in the technology this season, but that a move would need support of the clubs.

The earliest the new technology could be implemented is April 5 and 6, but some clubs have reportedly questioned whether it is right to bring in such a significant change with eight games left to play.