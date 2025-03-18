Women's football round-up: TNS just short of Welsh Cup final

Fiona Barry netted for City in the second half to settle things, with TNS head coach Shauna Duffy tweeting: “Yesterday we fell short at reaching our second final of the season, and that will hurt for a while!

“But I could not be more proud of this group, we’ve already achieved so much this season, and we will continue to push in the league until the very end.”

TNS are fourth in Phase Two of the Adran Premier Championship, ahead of facing division leaders Cardiff again in the league.

Shropshire League Premier Division leaders Shrewsbury Up & Comers made the semi-finals of the Tom Farmer Women’s County Cup after edging out Whitchurch Alport in a penalty shootout.

The sides were 1-1 and level going into extra-time, before both netting again to make 2-2 before the game went to penalties, where Up & Comers won 3-1.

Katie White and Verity Farrall netted for Shrewsbury.

West Midlands League Premier Division side Shifnal Town won 4-0 against Allscott Heath to progress in the competition, while Worthen Juniors made the semi-finals after beating struggling Shropshire League Premier rivals Newport Girls 9-0.

Charlotte Jones netted a hat-trick for Worthen, joined on the scoresheet by Lauren Richards (two), Mollie Lenc (two) and Sophie Edwards.

AFC Telford United received a bye into the semi-finals, after Meresiders forfeited the fixture.

In the Staffordshire League Premier Division, Albrighton are fourth after losing 4-0 to title-chasing Port Vale Reserves.

Broseley kept the pressure on first-placed Up & Comers in the Shropshire Premier by beating Ellesmere Rangers 4-1.

Kelly Clarke (two), Hannah Hunt and Rebecca Williams all scored, while Katelyn Tilston netted for Ellesmere.

Telford Town are third after beating Allscott Heath Development 9-0, while Nicola Dowd, Kellly-Ann Dowling, Shannon Green and Jess Lawson all scored as Dawley Town beat Prees Club United to go seventh.