Wolves defender has say on 'impact' of new boss

The Portuguese took over with Wolves 19th in the table with just nine points, but he has masterminded a turnaround that now has them nine points clear of the relegation zone with just nine games left to play.

Wolves look set to retain their top flight status and experienced defender Doherty is full of praise for Pereira.

“He’s had a great impact on us," the Irishman said.

"We obviously weren't in a great spot when he arrived, and I know we’re still fourth from bottom, but we've obviously managed to make the gap a lot bigger.

“He’s obviously getting on very well with a lot of us, and we're enjoying each other’s company at the moment, so hopefully that continues for the rest of the season.”

Despite the big gap to 18th-placed Ipswich, which includes a goal difference advantage of 16, Doherty was cautious when discussing Wolves being safe following the big win over relegation rivals Southampton.

“No, not (safe) yet, but we know how big a day this is for us," he added.

"The results have gone our way again and we knew that if we won it would be a big dent in their hopes of staying up. It’s not done yet, but we know how big a day that was.”

Jorgen Strand Larsen netting a game-winning brace despite playing with a broken hand and Wolves now enjoy two weekends off before returning to Premier League action.

"It was a great header on the first one and second was a great finish also – especially just after half time," Doherty said.

“We know he's a very good striker and he cost a lot of money for us, and he's not the only one who is playing through the pain barrier, I think there's a lot of us doing that.

“But now some of the lads have got a nice little break and a few of us will go away on internationals and try to come back fresh.”