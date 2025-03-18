Richard Dobson: Shrewsbury Town’s results hurt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop lost for the 23rd time this campaign last weekend as they were beaten 2-0 by Gary Bowyer’s Burton Albion side.

Shrewsbury are bottom of the League One table after 37 matches, and it looks almost certain they will drop into the fourth tier at the end of this season.

Dobson, who is Ainsworth’s long-term assistant, was a guest on the Shropshire Star’s Shrews Views podcast, and he says while he may carry himself differently to the boss on the touchline, losing football matches impacts him equally as much.

“It hurts me as much as it hurts Gareth,” he said. “There is no difference to that.