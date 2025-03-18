Richard Dobson drops hint on Shrewsbury Town’s summer transfer plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop find themselves on the cusp of relegation to the fourth tier of English football with nine games of the League One campaign remaining.

It has been an incredibly challenging year, which has seen Salop lose 23 league matches - the most out of anyone in the division.

Dobson is the long-term assistant of Salop head coach Gareth Ainsworth, and with their fate looking ominous heading into the final stretch of the season, he says they will have to look at who they believe will take the club forward when making decisions on the future.