Northern Ireland's Isaac Price makes West Brom admission and gives positive international break view

The high energy Northern Ireland international had been a long term target for Albion - having been linked with a move to the club last summer.

The club finally got their man in the January transfer window - and shelled out a reported £2.5m to bring in the former Everton youngster.

In the first two months of his Albion career, supporters have seen why the club's hierarchy were so keen to capture the 21-year-old.

Price has slotted seamlessly into Tony Mowbray's side, nailing down a starting place with impressive displays both defensively and offensively.

He has showed versatility in a number of positions, and just eight weeks into his time at the club he already has the Albion fans singing a song about him.

The midfielder got his just rewards for his impressive start to life at Albion - as he netted his first goal in the 1-1 draw against Hull City on Saturday.

However, Price was quick to hold his hands up and admit his part on Hull's equaliser, as the Tigers fought back for a point.

He said: "I was really happy with the goal,” Price continued.

“Some of Heggy’s crosses were excellent and I feel like I could have had a few during the game, but it’s about getting more of them now to help the team going forwards.

“We all came in from the last game frustrated. It was game we should’ve won, but things got a bit hectic towards the end and it wasn’t good enough defensively from me for their goal.

“I should’ve defended better for it, but that’s part of football and something to put right in the next game we play when we come back.

“I’ve played a few different positions and I’m just happy to be playing and to help the team in any way that I can.”

Price has taken no time at all to nail down a starting place with Albion - and his performances have been rewarded with another international call up for Northern Ireland.

Price and a number of other Baggies have headed off to represent their countries for the last international break of the campaign.

On their return, Albion face a difficult run of fixtures against play-off rivals as they try to secure a top six finish.

Price believes a brief respite from club action and the busy Championship fixture list could be just the tonic for the Baggies - heading into the business end of the campaign.

He added: "We had three games in a week last time out; one of which was played with 10 men, where we did well to get the three points, then we travelled to Burnley - and it’s never easy to play there - and got a point, then we played Hull looking to get three points but it didn’t quite happen.

“So yes, maybe a little break is good for the team to regroup and give it a final big push for the last games.

“As a player, you look forward to the games that mean a lot and the ones that have a little bit more pressure on them.

“All footballers strive for those occasions and you want to help the team in those sort of games so you can say that you made a difference in them.”