Liam Keen comment: Clinical Wolves find ruthless streak but must avoid complacency

Saturday's win over Southampton - as Ipswich and Leicester lost again - has pushed Vitor Pereira's side closer to securing their top flight status.

Clinical

Wolves have been without Matheus Cunha for two games now following his red card and they are likely to have him sidelined for even longer following his FA charge.

As a result, Pereira needs to find different solutions in the attacking third and playing to Jorgen Strand Larsen's strengths will be key to that.

Despite signing a 6ft 4ins striker in the summer, Wolves have been near the foot of the table for crosses this season - both attempted and successful ones.

But there has been a noticeable shift in crossing in the last two games with a greater emphasis on getting the ball into the box early to give Larsen an opportunity to attack it.

Two games has hardly skewed the overall statistics, but Pereira's side seem to be making a concerted effort to whip more crosses in, and that is where the opening goal game from against Southampton.