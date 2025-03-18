'Hopefully he's got a big, big future in the game' - AFC Telford boss on Derby County loan star

The 18-year-old, who is on loan from Championship outfit Derby County, scored his first Telford goal in Saturday's 2-0 victory over AFC Sudbury.

Hawkins has quietly become an important figure for the Bucks in their Southern Central Premier title chase, and Wilkin felt the teenager's goal highlighted his overall contribution.

The boss said: “He works really, really hard for us and he’s 18 years old, you know?

"Hopefully, he's got a big, big future in the game - he's been terrific for us and really committed to it.

"I think he's enjoying his football, which is important.

"It's nice when you can have moments like that, and hopefully, he builds on it.”

Wilkin recognised the Bucks’ performance didn’t sparkle against relegation-threatened, who parted ways with manager Marc Abbott in the lead-up to the game.

However, in mitigation, he felt his young team delivered what was needed and still had plenty of experience to call upon.

“You have to scrap and battle and fight each and every game that you take part in," said Wilkin. "We've got a very young midfield at the moment, a little bit inexperienced but certainly growing all the time, and hopefully, they are growing quickly enough for us to stay strong from now until the end of the season.

"There are good options off the bench, and being allowed to give Jimmy (Armson) an extra week or so of rest to make sure he's absolutely right to come back into the group is great for us.”

Midfielder Armson has missed several matches with injury, but Wilkin resisted the temptation to reintroduce him too soon, believing his group could find enough to defeat Sudbury, and they did so.

Matty Stenson’s twenty-fourth goal of the campaign sealed the victory, but having the proven ability and goal threat of Armson, who has nine goals from midfield, to add to the mix for their trip to title rivals Kettering Town on Saturday is an option Wilkin could well be considering.