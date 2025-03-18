From Zimbabwe to Brazil - when are Wolves' 13 international stars in action?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

That win propelled Vitor Pereira's charges nine points clear of the Premier League drop zone with nine games left.

Wolves won't be in action for another fortnight with no fewer than nine players jetting off on international duty.

Here, we round-up all of Wolves' international stars and when you can see them in action.

Brazil

Matheus Cunha is still serving his suspension for Wolves following his red card against AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup but he has been selected for the latest Brazil squad.

Fellow Wolves teammate Andre has also been included in Dorival Junior's 23-man squad to face Colombia and Argentina in their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Wolves' Matheus Cunha playing for Brazil. (Photo by Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)

Brazil currently sit fifth in the South American qualifying group and host fourth-place Colombia in Brasilia on Friday at 12:45am with the game available to watch on Premier Sports 1.

They then travel to Buenos Aires to face their arch-nemesis and group leaders Argentina in Buenos Aires. The match will also be shown on Premier Sports 1 with a midnight kick-off on Wednesday, March 26.

Portugal

Wolves skipper Nelson Semedo and goalkeeper Jose Sa have been named in the Portugal squad for their two-legged Nations League quarter-final tie against Denmark.