Dave Edwards: Stand-out performers help Wolves to important win

The performance against Everton the week before was excellent, in the absence of Matheus Cunha.

It was very controlled and it was a good point, but it would have only been a good point if we backed it up with this win at Southampton to take four points from those two games.

Southampton was such a potential banana skin. Although they are glaringly poor for the Premier League, they still are in the division on merit because of how they played last season. They've still got good players and they are desperate not to go down as the worst team in the Premier League and they need one more victory to get themselves above that Derby team.

The pessimism amongst some Wolves fans would have expected that win to come against us and although the performance wasn't anywhere near as good as it was against Everton, it was still professional after a tricky start.

They grew into the game and they still dominated the contest in that middle section until Southampton pulled that late goal back and it got nervy.

The frustrations are that Wolves didn't go and win that game 3-0, 4-0 or 5-0 because there were opportunities at 2-0 to go and take the game away from Southampton.

It wasn't to be but it was still a victory, with points far more important than performances at this stage of the season.

I see this Vitor Pereira team evolving into what he wants. There's distinct differences now compared to when he took over in how well Wolves can control the game and there were some stand-out performers as well.