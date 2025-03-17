Shrewsbury Town analysis: Saturday was ugly in so many ways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It is a sports journalist's job to find the words to describe fixtures, but it's becoming increasingly more difficult with Salop - who seem to play in the same game over and over.

After the loss against Exeter Gareth Ainsworth promised a response from his team, but they lost for the sixth time in their last seven third-tier matches on Saturday with a 2-0 defeat to Burton Albion. They have not won since they beat Rotherham at the start of February.

Salop's supporters are distraught by the position their team finds themselves in, and they made their feelings known when the second goal went in with vociferous scenes and chants directed to the powers that be at the club.

This season is now over, and after an extended stay in League One, there is too much to do for Salop to turn this around. They are 14 points from safety, and there are only 27 left available to play for.

They must make plans for the fourth tier for the rest of the campaign. Until now, Gareth Ainsworth has refused to accept his team’s fate, but even he is now coming around to it. After Exeter the previous week he was annoyed by his team’s display, but on Saturday, he seemed deflated.

Shrewsbury have lost a staggering 23 matches this season, which is a phenomenal amount.

But their record against those around them in the league is a real headscratcher.