Liam Keen analysis: Wolves take huge step towards safety with crucial win

Vitor Pereira's side have picked up since the new head coach arrived. There have been errors, poor performances and defeats as well, but in general he has made a big impact on what was a struggling team.

But beating Southampton has not only extended their advantage at the bottom, but boosted the renewed confidence in the side.

Wolves are not yet mathematically safe, but they are nearly there. With nine games to go it is in their hands and failure to stay up now would be a disaster.

The performance at St Mary's could have been better, too, but the result was all that truly mattered.

Wolves made a lethargic and sloppy start to the game and gave Saints too much control. A better side would have done more with it.

But against the run of play, Wolves managed to take the lead with an excellent goal, albeit aided by some horrendous defending.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's pinpoint cross was headed home by Jorgen Strand Larsen and Wolves were in front.

It was only the second headed goal in the league this season for Wolves as the team try to play to Larsen's strengths amid the absence of the banned Matheus Cunha.

The first half ended with a distinct lack of quality from both sides. Wolves did not get out of first gear, while Southampton showcased what a poor side they are.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

The second half started in perfect fashion with another good Larsen goal - from another Bellegarde assist - and this time Wolves were in control.

Southampton fans had turned, the players looked lost and Wolves should have gone for the jugular. Instead, they missed several chances to extend their lead further.