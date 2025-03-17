Alport delight after 'Fergie Time' strike seals crucial win

Holden fired home a 97th minute winner to keep Alport’s Midland Premier League play-off charge firmly on track ahead of Tuesday night’s “El Shropico” with Shifnal Town.

Whitchurch had grabbed an early lead through Callum Parker but it looked like they would have to settle for a point when Will Whieldon netted a late penalty for the visitors.

But Holden was on hand to strike at the death for a win which moved Alport within eight points of fifth-placed Brocton but with two games in hand.

A delighted Shillcock said: “The whole club needed that. Sometimes things are meant to be.

“They came out with more gusto in the second half and made it more difficult for us.

“But we had our chances. For the local lad, who was out injured for a long time, to come back in and get two in three games now. It was a great finish.

“I am delighted for him but the whole club as well. We really needed that.

“We have not found those moments, those last minute winners. Fergie Time has been elusive to us. To find it now is very pleasing.”

Alport have the chance to close the gap on the top-five further when they travel to Shifnal but Shillcock knows the task won’t be easy, against a team who still have a chance of winning the title.

He said: “It is a local derby. A lot of people are backing them (Shifnal) to go on and win the league.

“We want to go and give a good account of ourselves because we have given ourselves some hope with Saturday’s win. Hopefully we can get the red army down there with us.”

Tuesday’s match is also huge for the hosts after a second half hat-trick from Sam Fitzgerald helped them cruise to a 5-0 win over Stourport Swifts, which kept alive hopes of catching Premier Division leaders Lichfield City.

Shifnal are seven points off the summit and the visit of Alport is their match in hand.

In Division One, AFC Bridgnorth played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Coton Green.

Shawbury United remain in deep relegation danger in Division One South of the North West Counties League after falling to a 1-0 defeat at Winsford United. Matthew Birchall netted the only goal of the match for the home side, just before the half-hour mark.

Elsewhere, it was a special day for George Crump as the 17-year-old scored his first senior goal for Ludlow Town in their 2-0 win over Abingdon United. Ryan Lewis was also on the mark for Ludlow in the Hellenic League Division One clash.