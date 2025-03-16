Wolves striker retains belief of team-mates after crucial brace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After a difficult period that saw him fail to score for two-and-a-half months, the striker silenced his critics with two clinical finishes that earned Wolves a vital victory at the Saints.

Agbadou, who arrived at the club in January and has been a sensational addition, says the team never lost faith in Larsen's ability.

"Jorgen is a very good striker who has a lot of quality," the defender said.

"Everyone believes in him.

"Some games were difficult for him but the coach gives him his confidence and he scored two goals, so everyone is happy.

"It's a big win and three important points.