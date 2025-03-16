Shrewsbury 0 Burton 2: Player ratings after another dismal day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jamal Blackman

He got a hand to Burton’s first goal, but there was little he could do to stop it. The same for the second.

Helpless: 6

Luca Hoole

Hoole never lacks effort, but unfortunately, Salop could not get anything going on a really testing day at the Croud Meadow.

Tough: 5

Josh Feeney

He was physical in the first half but will be mightily disappointed Salop conceded from two set plays for the second week running. He will want to dominate more in the air.

Disappointed: 5

Aaron Pierre

The hope was that Pierre’s physicality would be the difference, and that would stop them from conceding from deadball situations. He wore the armband but could not stop the goals from going in.

Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town and Charlie Webster of Burton Albion (AMA)

Tough: 5