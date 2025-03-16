Shrewsbury 0 Burton 2: Player ratings after another dismal day
Shrewsbury Town lost for the 23rd time this season against Burton Albion on Saturday - here are the player ratings.
Jamal Blackman
He got a hand to Burton’s first goal, but there was little he could do to stop it. The same for the second.
Helpless: 6
Luca Hoole
Hoole never lacks effort, but unfortunately, Salop could not get anything going on a really testing day at the Croud Meadow.
Tough: 5
Josh Feeney
He was physical in the first half but will be mightily disappointed Salop conceded from two set plays for the second week running. He will want to dominate more in the air.
Disappointed: 5
Aaron Pierre
The hope was that Pierre’s physicality would be the difference, and that would stop them from conceding from deadball situations. He wore the armband but could not stop the goals from going in.
Tough: 5