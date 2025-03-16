Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Southampton as three get 8/10

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jose Sa - 7

The goalkeeper had little to do in reality, but marshalled his box well in the latter stages when Wolves were clinging on.

Nelson Semedo - 7

A solid display from the captain who did well defensively and offered a threat going forward when needed.

Matt Doherty - 7

The experienced defender continues to deliver with consistent displays that prove why he should stay in the team.

Emmanuel Agbadou - 7

The January signing has proven to be a fantastic addition who has made a huge difference to this defence, despite a shaky period in the second half.