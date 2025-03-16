Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Southampton as three get 8/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the win over Southampton.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jose Sa - 7
The goalkeeper had little to do in reality, but marshalled his box well in the latter stages when Wolves were clinging on.
Nelson Semedo - 7
A solid display from the captain who did well defensively and offered a threat going forward when needed.
Matt Doherty - 7
The experienced defender continues to deliver with consistent displays that prove why he should stay in the team.
Emmanuel Agbadou - 7
The January signing has proven to be a fantastic addition who has made a huge difference to this defence, despite a shaky period in the second half.